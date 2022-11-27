'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're an iPhone user, then the iPad is the automatic choice if you're looking for a tablet. For Android users, things aren't so clear-cut.
One of the best Android-powered tablets out there is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, offering everything you need from a budget tablet -- plenty of power, a nice display, and decent battery life.
The 10.5-inch LCD display on the Galaxy Tab A8 is big enough for streaming movies or video chatting with friends, but still small enough to be portable.
And with capacities ranging from 32GB to 128GB, you can save even more money by buying the capacity that you need, and no more.
And there's a choice of finishes: Grey, silver, and pink gold.
With prices starting from $149 for the 32GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, this is a great, affordable, and versatile tablet for those looking for a big-screen device to complement their Android smartphone. Plus, if you get the largest capacity model, you'll save 40%.