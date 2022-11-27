/>
Forget the iPad: Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is down to $149 for Cyber Monday

During this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, save up to $130 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android tablet. An iPad for Android users.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
An iPad for Android users!

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch

Samsung

If you're an iPhone user, then the iPad is the automatic choice if you're looking for a tablet. For Android users, things aren't so clear-cut.

One of the best Android-powered tablets out there is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, offering everything you need from a budget tablet -- plenty of power, a nice display, and decent battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tech specs

  • Storage: 32 – 128 GB
  • Screen size: 10.5-inch TFT
  • Processor: Octa Core Unisoc T618
  • Display resolution: 1920 x 1200 px
  • Battery: 7040mAh
  • Rear camera: 8-megapixel
  • Front camera: 5-megapixel
  • MicroSD card slot: Yes (supports up to 1TB)
  • Port: USB-C
  • OS: Android 11

The 10.5-inch LCD display on the Galaxy Tab A8 is big enough for streaming movies or video chatting with friends, but still small enough to be portable.

And with capacities ranging from 32GB to 128GB, you can save even more money by buying the capacity that you need, and no more.

And there's a choice of finishes: Grey, silver, and pink gold.

Also: Black Friday deal: Anker Eufy robot vacuum price drops to $99 at Walmart

With prices starting from $149 for the 32GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, this is a great, affordable, and versatile tablet for those looking for a big-screen device to complement their Android smartphone. Plus, if you get the largest capacity model, you'll save 40%.

