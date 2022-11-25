This all-inclusive Meta Quest 2 bundle is the best VR deal on Black Friday

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Formerly known as Oculus Quest 2, Meta's best-selling VR headset is currently on sale for $349, coming in a sweet bundle that packages the gaming console with its most popular game, Beat Saber, and Resident Evil 4. If you've been on the fence about virtual reality but keep wondering what all the fuss is about after seeing countless TV ads, then now is the perfect time to take the leap of faith into the metaverse.
Let me start by pointing out the obvious: the Meta Quest 2 got a price bump of $100 back in August, bringing the once $299 headset up to $399. For what it was worth, Meta also upped the base storage from 64GB to 128GB.
But with this Black Friday deal, you're getting that $399 storage model along with two of the hottest games on the Meta storefront -- Beat Saber (typically $30) and Resident Evil 4 (typically $40) -- for just $349. That's a grand discount total of $120, and what I'd argue to be the VR deal to beat this holiday season.
To sweeten the pot, if you've held off on buying the Meta Quest 2 in fear of linking it to your Facebook account, that process is no longer a requirement. Instead, you can create a separate Meta login for all your social and transactional purposes.