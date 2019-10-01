BMC Software taps CA Technologies exec for permanent CEO position

BMC said Tuesday that Ayman Sayed has been named chief executive officer, effective immediately. Sayed joins most recently from BMC rival CA Technologies, where he served as president and chief product officer.

As CEO, Sayed steps into a role occupied by Bob Beauchamp, who joined BMC as interim chief exeutive in April after Peter Leav, who has been CEO since 2016, stepped down to take a planned career break. Beauchamp will remain with BMC as chairman of the board.

BMC Software went private in 2013 via a deal worth $6.9 billion with a plan to transform its business and be more aggressive. Beauchamp remained as chairman of BMC from 2008 to 2018 as Leav took over.

BMC has pivoted more toward multi-cloud orchestration and automation in addition to DevOps. BMC's software has historically managed mainframe environments. Rival CA Technologies was acquired by Broadcom last year.

