Boost your intermediate-level tech skills with networking training for just $20

All you need to send your tech career soaring is a valuable certification that will make your resume stand out. Now, you can train for it with self-paced courses that won't break your budget.

Time seems to speed up as we reach the end of the year, so it's not too early to think about your goals for 2022. If switching to a new, more lucrative career is one of them, now would be a great time to start training for it. The CompTIA Network+ Certification Training Course is perfect if you already have intermediate-level tech skills, since it prepares you for an exam that -- when passed -- gives you a new certification that's sure to make your resume stand out.

The vendor-neutral CompTIA Network+ certification is internationally recognized as proof that you have the skills required for installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting computer networks -- regardless of the platform. In 65 lectures across 19 hours, you will learn all aspects of how to create and maintain a network, including both practical and conceptual skills.

You'll discover how to design a resilient network and segment its traffic, using devices like switches and routers. You will also learn how to identify the advantages and disadvantages of an existing network configuration. By the course's end, you'll know how to implement network security, protocols, and standards.

GreyCampus, a respected e-learning platform, created this course. And students have been more than satisfied with it, awarding the course a 4.5 out of 5-star rating.

If there is any chance you'll be accessing this course over public networks, you should make sure that you've got access to powerful VPN protection. In fact, you should really have that any time you are online.

Don't miss this chance to become a computer networking expert, grab The CompTIA Network+ Certification Training Course while it's on sale for only $19.99.

