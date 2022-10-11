'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This deal is so good that it has even made its way to my Amazon cart.
The Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 have up to 11 levels of active noise cancelling to let you enjoy your favorite tunes without distractions, and they're currently 29% off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
The sound of the headphones should not disappoint either, with Bose promising crisp, clear sound and a deep, full bass.
Also: The best earbuds deals on Amazon for October Prime Day
Have you ever talked to someone with headphones on and they can't hear anything you say because of the background noise? These headphones have a solution for that, too. The microphone allows for crystal clear sound on calls regardless of what is in your background.
The last time we saw a drop this big on these headphones was Prime Day 2022 in July.
If you know someone who is in the market for new headphones, these could be the perfect holiday gift and save you a good penny. We don't expect to see this deal again until next Prime Day, so jump on it.