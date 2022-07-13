/>
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 sees lowest price ever on Prime Day

For $110 off its original selling price of $379, you can score these Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones at the lowest price it has ever been listed for this Prime Day.
Written by Josh Slate, Copywriter Intern on
Amazon

Getting exercise in, working in the office or just hanging out in your room, these Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones are good for any environment. With 11 levels of noise cancellation, you are able to drown out all the surrounding noise and focus on what you want.

Don't worry if you get a phone call while listening to music, though. These Bluetooth headphones have a built-in microphone which drowns out wind and external noise, so your voice sounds clear when talking on the phone.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

 $269 at Amazon

With a built-in Alexa, all you have to do is say what you want without worrying about finding your phone. Speaking of not needing your phone, you can instantly listen to Spotify with one touch on the right ear cup.

Other than Prime Day last year, these headphones haven't seen a price below $300 in its three-year life thus far. Save big on these headphones before the deal ends in 16 hours.

Amazon Prime Day 2022

