You can snag my favorite Bose noise-canceling headphones for $80 off for Prime Day
If you're ready to upgrade to premium headphones with great sound, superb noise-canceling, and all-day comfort, I recommend the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones. They're my top pick for over-ear headphones and noise-canceling headphones, and they're on sale during Amazon Prime Day.
Usually, these headphones retail for $429, but you can snag them for $349 in the color Sandstone only. The QuietComfort Ultra are newer than Sony's WH-1000XM5 and Apple's AirPods Max, making their $349 discounted price a steal. I wear the QuietComfort Ultra headphones most days of the week when I'm working at my desk, watching movies, and listening to music.
If you frequently travel, commute, work at a desk, study in public areas, or need quiet time away from the bustling world around you, Bose's best-in-class active noise canceling (ANC) technology won't disappoint. I've tried many noise-canceling headphones, and none can hold to candle to the QuietComfort Ultra's ANC tech, including those from Sony and Apple.
Not to mention, Bose puts the comfort in QuietComfort, as the QuietComfort Ultra sport thick, breathable vegan leather padded ear cups for optimal comfort.
If you like spatial audio, Bose debuted its Immersive Audio technology in the QuietComfort Ultra headphones. This tech allows you to make any song multidimensional, regardless of your streaming service or listening device. The QuietComfort Ultra boast improved call clarity, advanced Bluetooth codecs, seamless Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, and an intuitive companion app.
Their stylish and durable aluminum build means they'll blend with any outfit you put together and survive some short drops when you're out and about. The QuietComfort Ultra have a 24-hour battery life, which isn't the longest you'll find. However, the way these headphones excel in every other category makes up for needing to plug in a few times a week.
If you've heard bad things about Bose's sound quality, the QuietComfort Ultra will change your mind. These headphones are the best from Bose, offering deep, immersive bass and clear highs that aren't too piercing. I enjoy listening to all music genres with these headphones, and I regularly watch movies and listen to podcasts, too.
The Bose Music app houses many personalization features that can tweak your audio depending on your listening. The companion app also offers noise-canceling personalization and settings to alter microphone quality and reduce wind interference.
If you're looking for headphones with a list of future-proof features, enjoyable sound, superior noise-canceling, a stylish design, and an insane amount of comfort, you won't regret investing in the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.
