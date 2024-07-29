Both of Getty's commercial-safe AI image generators just got smarter and faster

Getty Images/Iana Kunitsa

AI image generators can significantly optimize workflows for professionals like creators, web designers, and small business owners by generating visual content in seconds. However, to help businesses, the model needs to be commercially safe, which is why Getty Images launched its own AI image generators -- and they just got a massive upgrade.

On Monday, Getty Images unveiled an updated model that makes its commercially safe generative AI services and tools, including Generative AI by Getty Images and Generative AI by iStock, faster, more customizable, and more efficient.

The company shares that using the new model, the image generators will create four images in just six seconds, making it twice as fast as its predecessor model -- a key factor when using the generator to complete tasks on tight deadlines.

Additionally, the generators now support longer prompts of up to 250 words and have new camera controls, including shot type and depth of field. They can also output higher-quality images that include 4K generation detail.

Users can also modify pre-shot and generated images using AI, including removing backgrounds, adding in or changing individual elements, and extending the shot. The AI modification features will first be available on iStock and will "soon" be available for Getty Images, according to the company.

"This updated model, and the new capabilities we are launching, will provide more opportunities for our customers to leverage AI, including alongside our amazing pre-shot content, to bring their visions to life more efficiently than before, and in a manner that is commercially safe with the legal protections Getty Images is known for," said Grant Farhall, CPO of Getty Images.

The updated model was built on the NVIDIA Edify model architecture, part of NVIDIA Picasso, and trained on Getty Images' creative library with indemnification for commercial use. The update is available today on the website and in the API for users participating in the Getty Images AI solutions.

The difference between Generative AI by Getty Images and Generative AI by iStock is that the former is made for multi-seat enterprise users, and the latter is better suited for a singular user. Generative AI by iStock starts at $15 per user per month. However, to find out more information on pricing about Generative AI by Getty Images, since it is geared towards enterprises, you need to contact the sales team by filling out this form.