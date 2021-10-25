Build your own LEGO flux capacitor with animated LED lights for only $55

Back to the Future fans, rejoice! Now you can build your very own flux capacitor. Even though you can't time travel, you can still create a time-travel device with the Flux Capacitor with Animated LED Lights Kit.

The kit includes 18 authentic and new LEGO bricks, along with LED lights and a pre-assembled, flexible circuit board. The battery pack comes with an on and off switch, which makes it easier to conserve the three AA batteries that are required to get it up and running.

There's no reason to be daunted by the thought of circuit boards and wiring. The kit is easy to assemble, and it includes detailed instructions with illustrations to help you. Within no time, you'll be watching the LED lights flash.

Remember, the holidays are coming up soon. This would make an excellent gift for the young at heart or for a parent/child duo, since it presents a captivating learning opportunity. (While you're making your gift list, keep in mind that you can also get a great deal on a PlayStation Plus subscription.)

This is seriously fun entertainment. In fact, Nerdist.com says, "[It's] pretty powerful stuff, even if it can't actually transport us to the past." Or, presumably, the future.

You don't want to pass up this chance to build a flux capacitor of your own, especially while it's available for $54.99 -- a 15% discount off the $64 MSRP.