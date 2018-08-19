​Business as usual for Coles after weekend IT 'glitch'

Coles has apologised to customers after several of its supermarkets across Australia were forced to close due to a technical glitch at the weekend.

A number of stores on Sunday morning posted notices on their doors about the outage, including in Sydney, Melbourne, and the Gold Coast, according to posts on social media.

Coles confirmed that some "minor IT problems" had affected some supermarkets, "which were out of our team members' control", but had taken to Twitter hours after the incident to confirm its stores were once more open and trading.

"Earlier this morning, due to an unforeseen technical issue we had to close some stores around the country," the supermarket giant wrote. "We understand this has put customers out and apologise for the inconvenience this has caused."

Earlier this year, Woolworths stores Australia-wide turned customers away after suffering its own IT outage.

Customers took to Twitter to post photos of security screens pulled shut at stores around the country, with some reporting being told by store managers that an IT glitch had affected its cash registers.

Woolworths eventually confirmed the outage, apologising for the inconvenience via Twitter.

"We can confirm that an IT issue impacted registers in our supermarkets for a short period of time this afternoon. The registers are now back online in all our stores. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Thanks," the reply to many said.

