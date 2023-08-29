'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Buy 20TB of cloud storage for just $100 right now
One of the most annoying parts of managing our modern digital lives is finding storage space for all of our photos and videos, and work and personal files. Your phone and laptop can only hold so much.
With Prism Drive, you can keep all of your files in one secure place. You can pay once and get lifetime access to a cloud backup plan that boasts 20TB of storage and user-friendly features like drag and drop, accessible previews, and simple file recovery. StackSocial currently has an exclusive deal on this plan with the best price available, just $100 (reg. $1,494).
One space for all your files
Prism Drive offers one central place to store your documents across devices. Upload any type of file -- text, image, video, audio, PDF, or Microsoft Office -- from any mobile or desktop device. Open file previews or fully access them from anywhere.
Once your files are stored in the cloud, organize them into folders to keep your digital space tidy. You could create a folder for work projects and another for personal photos and videos. Or, sort projects into categorized folders for easy reference.
A safe, secure, and smart storage option
20TB is enough space to save millions of photos, videos, and other files securely in the cloud. Each file is stored with AES 256-bit encryption, which is the same type used by the US government for classified documents. When your files, photos, and videos are safe in the cloud, you also won't have to worry about losing them if your phone or laptop gets stolen, lost, or somehow damaged.
Simplify your digital life with 20TB of secure cloud storage for life with Prism Drive, now available on StackSocial for only $100, normally $1,494.