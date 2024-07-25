Buy a 5-year subscription to AdGuard VPN for $40

Charlie Osborne/ZDNET

Here at ZDNET, we extensively cover the virtual private network (VPN) market and keep an eye out for any worthwhile deals.

Over at Stack Social, we've spotted an interesting promotion for anyone who wants to use VPN software to mask their online activity from prying eyes, including ISPs, marketers, and other groups that may track what websites you visit and what online services you use.

The VPN in question is from AdGuard, a company well-known for its ad and tracker-blocking technologies. Now, you also have the option to try out their standalone VPN, which could provide an additional layer of privacy to protect your browsing.

What I like about this deal is the price. For $40 (88% off), you can sign up for a five-year plan, which gives you access to a VPN for the equivalent of around $0.67 per month. The subscription includes 10 simultaneous device connections, and AdGuard operates a no-logging policy.

One- and three-year subscription AdGuard VPN deals are also available for $20 and $30, respectively, and while inexpensive, they are more in line with typical promotions offered by other VPN providers.

The mobile iOS and Android versions of this VPN are easy to set up, with a clean layout and a simple menu bar. You can opt for the default "smart" location just by clicking a button, or you can wander through the server and country list (over 60 locations) to find your preferred location. Its speeds are fine, and I didn't notice any real difference in my browsing or app usage.

There is a caveat, though: I can't recommend this VPN for purely MacOS usage. During my testing, I found it a challenge to even sign in, and it is extremely slow. In short, the mobile user experience is what you would expect from a decent VPN, but the MacOS app needs a lot of work. (We do have a list of VPNs that are great for Mac, if you need one.)

A free option is available, but keep in mind that VPN traffic, connection speed, and server locations are very limited.

