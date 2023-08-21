Buy a 6-in-1 charger for 43% off right now

Save $17 on the InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 charging cable to keep all your devices powered up. StackSocial

No one likes dragging a bunch of different chargers around with them, especially if you have to go back and forth to the office. This charger from InCharge can help: It offers six different plug options and a five-foot-long cord so you can power up almost any device you need. And it's currently on sale for $22 (reg. $39).

This charger comes with a six-in-one keyring cable that includes connectivity for:

USB to Lightning USB to USB-C USB to Micro-USB USB-C to USB-C USB-C to Lightning USB-C to Micro-USB

This accessory also offers iPhone fast charging for up to 18W, quick data transfers as fast as 480Mbps, and power transfer support, which means that you can actually charge one device using another. Yes -- you can finally trade off battery life to balance out your device usage while traveling for business.

ZDNET's Adrian Kingsley-Hughes has tested InCharge chargers before, and called them "a handy 'Swiss Army Knife' of cables."

Choose from one InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable on sale for $22 (reg. $39) or a two-pack of InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cables for $40 (reg. $78).