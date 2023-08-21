'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Buy a 6-in-1 charger for 43% off right now
No one likes dragging a bunch of different chargers around with them, especially if you have to go back and forth to the office. This charger from InCharge can help: It offers six different plug options and a five-foot-long cord so you can power up almost any device you need. And it's currently on sale for $22 (reg. $39).
This charger comes with a six-in-one keyring cable that includes connectivity for:
- USB to Lightning
- USB to USB-C
- USB to Micro-USB
- USB-C to USB-C
- USB-C to Lightning
- USB-C to Micro-USB
This accessory also offers iPhone fast charging for up to 18W, quick data transfers as fast as 480Mbps, and power transfer support, which means that you can actually charge one device using another. Yes -- you can finally trade off battery life to balance out your device usage while traveling for business.
ZDNET's Adrian Kingsley-Hughes has tested InCharge chargers before, and called them "a handy 'Swiss Army Knife' of cables."
Choose from one InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable on sale for $22 (reg. $39) or a two-pack of InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cables for $40 (reg. $78).