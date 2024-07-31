Buy a Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows license for $40 right now

Download a lifetime license to Microsoft Office at a deep discount with this deal. Stack Social

If you need access to Microsoft Office but don't want to pay the yearly fee to access Office 365, you're in luck: Stack Social is offering a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows or Mac, starting at $40 (reg. $220) -- that's 81% off. Pay just once, and get lifetime access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, no matter what kind of device you're using.

This deal gets you a one-time purchase to be installed on one device. You'll need Windows 10 or 11, or MacOS Monterey, Ventura, or Sonoma to download the software.

A caveat: While Stack Social is an authorized Microsoft partner and offers "lifetime" access to Office, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But the site has been running these Microsoft deals for years, and I can personally vouch for them -- I purchased an Office license from Stack Social about two years ago, and it's still working on my personal MacBook today.

This deal won't give you the benefits of the latest Microsoft Office 365 subscription, either -- but you won't have to pay a $70 yearly fee to access Office apps, either. Windows users must have their OS updated to Windows 10 or 11, while Mac users should have at least Monterrey Version 12 or newer to download the software.

Get Microsoft Office Professional for Windows or Mac with this deal today.

