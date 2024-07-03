Buy a Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro license bundled for $60

Save big on this lifetime Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro bundle. Kerry Wan/ZDNET

It doesn't matter if you're upgrading to a new laptop or just upgrading your existing system -- access to Microsoft Office and Windows is a necessity for getting things done on your computer these days. And right now, you can buy a bundled lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro from Stack Social for $60 -- that's 86% off.

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 includes all of the classic and essential Microsoft offerings, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and Teams. If you don't need all the bells and whistles, check out this deal for Microsoft Office 2019, which offers all the same features except for Teams.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is an operating system perfect for working professionals or at-home users. Get an easy-to-navigate interface, biometrics login, Smart App Control, Windows Studio Effects, DirectX 12 Ultimate, and top features like snap layouts, desktops, seamless redocking, improved voice typing, and a powerful search experience. You'll also get access to Microsoft Copilot, an AI platform designed to upgrade your workflow experience.

Also: How to use Copilot (formerly known as Bing Chat)

There's one caveat, though. While Stack Social is an authorized Microsoft partner and offers "lifetime" access to Office, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But the site has been running these Microsoft deals for years now, and ZDNET's Alison DeNisco Rayome can personally vouch for them -- she purchased an Office license from Stack Social about two years ago, and it's still working on her personal MacBook today.

Also: Microsoft quietly upgraded Copilot's free version to GPT-4

While this bundle deal offers a lot, you won't get the benefits of the latest Microsoft Office 365 subscription, so if you're looking for Microsoft 365, this deal may not be for you (though Stack Social does have a discount on Office 365, too.) Windows users must update their OS to Windows 10 or 11 to access these software deals.

Get your lifetime license bundles for Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro right now.

When will this deal expire? Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to score savings and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.