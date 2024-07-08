Buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 on sale and save $130 on a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch and save $130 on a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro. June Wan/ZDNET

If you're looking for a new smartwatch this summer, Samsung has a great deal for you. Right now, you can get up to $90 off of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic or Galaxy Watch 6, and up to an additional $250 if you have a smartwatch to trade in -- even if it's not a Samsung model. And if you buy either of these watches, you can also save $130 on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds, making them just $100.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is Samsung's most up-to-date smartwatch model and offers the most extensive Samsung Watch display (1.5 Super AMOLED), bringing back the Samsung-unique rotating bezel. It comes in both 43mm and 47mm sizes, with the 47mm being the largest option of any Galaxy smartwatch the company has released.

ZDNET reviews editor Kerry Wan went hands-on with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and said that the rotating bezel was one of his favorite features, thanks to its "intuitive and seamlessly designed," and how "there's more precision when setting timers and sifting through settings, as you always know that the next value or tab is a tick away."

And if you're looking for new earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come with 360-degree audio2, which is Samsung's version of spatial audio, and 360-degree audio3 for improved audio recording. The buds also boast voice detection, a handy feature that pauses your music once you begin a conversation and resumes it once it's ended.

Check Samsung's website to snag savings on a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for a limited time.

