Buy Microsoft Visio Pro or Microsoft Project Pro for $30
Project management is the bread and butter of the professional world, but actually getting things done can be a challenge. Professional software can optimize many operations to maximize efficiency and productivity when you need it most.
You might want to consider investing in Microsoft Visio 2021 Pro or Microsoft Project 2021 Pro, both on sale at Stack Social for $30 right now -- 88% off the usual price of $250 each.
For those looking to work with flowcharts, diagrams, and more, Microsoft Visio's online content ecosystem features over 250,000 shapes to choose from when diagramming, and it can generate org charts from Excel, Microsoft Entra ID, and Exchange.
On the other hand, Microsoft Project comes with pre-built templates will help guide your project management from the outset of a campaign to ensure it's well organized and includes every area that needs attention. It can sync with Project Online and Project Server for easier collaboration and sharing with team members.
A caveat: While Stack Social is an authorized Microsoft partner and offers "lifetime" access to Microsoft Project Pro and Visio Pro, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But the site has been running these Microsoft deals for years, and I can personally vouch for them -- I purchased an Office license from Stack Social about two years ago, and it's still working on my personal MacBook today.
Save big when you buy either Microsoft Project 2021 Professional or Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional for Windows right now.
When will this deal expire?
