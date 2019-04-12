Carlyle Group, Schneider Electric form AlphaStruxture to ramp smart infrastructure deployments

How AlphaStruxture aims to scale smart infrastructure AlphaStruxture, a joint venture between the Carlyle Group and Schneider Electric, aims to integrate data, sustainability, analytics and energy-as-a-service into the front end of infrastructure development projects. AlphaStruxure CEO Juan Macias and Schneider Electric’s North American CEO Annette Clayton discuss the deal with ZDNet's Larry Dignan.

Private equity group Carlyle Group and Schneider Electric, a company that focuses on energy management and automation, have formed a joint venture called AlphaStruxture that aims to build smart infrastructure.

The two companies are partnering already on infrastructure projects such as JFK Airport Terminal One Redevelopment and Lone Star Ports Harbor Island Crude Export Terminal. The AlphaStruxture effort aims to combine Schneider Electric's analytics, intelligent edge and power management knowhow with Carlyle's infrastructure investment expertise.

For instance, the JFK Airport Terminal One Redevelopment aims to cut energy use by as much as 30 percent and hit 100 percent renewable energy usage within a decade via a microgrid. A microgrid is a localized group of electricity sources that is connected to the broader grid, but can disconnect and function autonomously. The Department of Energy has helped deploy a series of microgrids across the U.S.

If successful, AlphaStruxture could use energy as a service and innovative funding approaches to accelerate smart infrastructure investment that would extend to cities as well as corporations. AlphaStruxture was formed due to a market that faces "sustained underinvestment due to funding constraints."

AlphaStruxture will be lead by Juan Macias as CEO. Machias was senior vice president of energy automation and digital energy solutions at Schneider Electric. AlphaStruxture plans to forge private sector partnerships to upgrade airports, seaports and infrastructure to optimize energy, costs and productivity.

Andrew Marino, managing director and co-head of Carlyle's infrastructure unit, said AlphaStruxture will include automation and technology knowhow with "financing solutions." Jean-Pascal Tricoire, CEO of Schneider Electric, said Carlyle's ability to get deals done can accelerate technology adoption in critical infrastructure.

The initial plan for AlphaStruxture would be to allow customers to own and operate microgrids without capital upfront and then pay for energy as a service.