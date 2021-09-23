ADT shows off LifeShield-inspired Blue by ADT

ADT may be an old name in home security, but it's here at CES 2020 to show it's learned some new tricks. The 146-year-old company is showcasing options to feel safe and secure not only in your home but also on the go.

First up is Blue by ADT, the company's rebranded DIY lineup. The brand builds upon LifeShield, which ADT acquired last year, and it offers no-contract and month-to-month professional monitoring options. The initial slate includes three camera options and a Wi-Fi Extender + Door Chime. More components, like a base, sensors, and keypad, are expected later this year. The cameras are $199.99 each, while the Wi-Fi Extender + Door Chime retails for $49.99. And all the devices in this first wave are available for preorder starting now, with shipping expected by the end of the month.

The company says it will continue to support existing LifeShield systems, and they're also compatible with these new cameras.

For when you're on the go, ADT is also here demonstrating Safe by ADT, an app-based safety feature allowing users to signal for help via voice or chat. Lyft will start adding the feature to its app in a few test markets starting next week, giving riders of the popular rideshare service a discreet option when they feel unsafe.

When triggered, users have a chance to communicate with a monitoring center and alert the appropriate authorities if needed. There's also an option to add emergency contacts, so ADT can notify friends and family if something happens.

Following the test phase, ADT expects the feature to roll out nationwide later in the year.