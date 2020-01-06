CES 2020: Comcast announces Xfinity Wi-Fi 6 certified gateway

Comcast on Monday announced its new xFi Advanced Gateway, the first multi-gigabit speed Wi-Fi 6-certified gateway for its Xfinity internet service. The company also announced that its xFi Advanced Security cybersecurity feature would be available for free with xFi internet service.

Wi-Fi 6 is the higher-capacity IEEE 802.11ax protocol that's expected to increase networking speeds and reduce latency. Comcast's gateway for consumer households also promises to increase signal range, blanketing homes with ultra-fast speeds, and mesh WiFi network capabilities.

"We designed the next-generation Advanced Gateway to be the fastest, smartest, and most powerful WiFi device on the planet to continue to deliver on our promise of bringing our customers a great broadband experience," said Kunle Ekundare, director of product and hardware management for Comcast. "The xFi Advanced Gateway is truly the best Internet product we've ever built, and we're thrilled to be bringing our customers into the future with Wi-Fi 6."

Additional Wi-Fi 6 gateway features include:

Four simultaneous dual-band antennas that support both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands capable of moving gigabits of data;

Switchable mid-split support between 42 MHz and 85 MHz to allow greater upstream throughput;

A 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port to support wired speeds greater than 1 Gbps;

Bluetooth LE and Zigbee radios capable of connecting to most IoT devices.

Comcast said the xFi Advanced Gateway would be available "in the coming months" to customers that subscribe to Xfinity Internet speed tiers of 300 Mbps or faster.

Meanwhile, Comcast said it's now free xFi Advanced Security feature provides automatic monitoring, blocking, and online threat detection for wired and WiFi connected devices in the home of its Xfinity Internet customers. Customers can activate the service via Comcast's website or mobile app once it rolls out.