CES 2023 on Thursday: How to watch the debut of the electric Ram truck

At CES, Stellantis will unveil the Ram 1500 Revolution Battery Electric Vehicle Concept Stellantis

CES 2023 officially kicks off on Thursday with electrifying news from some of the world's biggest brands. The show opens in Las Vegas with a keynote address from John Deere CEO John May, who will share how advancements in technology, paired with a focus on sustainability, are driving forward the traditional industries of farming and construction.

May's keynote address will be the first time an agriculture tech company executive will take the mainstage for a keynote at CES, underscoring the way tech innovations have become integral to every industry. The keynote address will take place at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas at 8:30 am PT and will be livestreamed here.

There are plenty of major events to follow, including an afternoon keynote address from Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. Stellantis owns several major car brands, including Ram, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Maserati. During his keynote, Tavares will unveil the Ram 1500 Revolution Battery Electric Vehicle Concept, providing the first look at the electric truck, which will be available to consumers in 2024. He'll also unveil the Peugeot Inception Concept, showcasing how the brand is taking advantage of next-gen cockpit platforms to re-invent the whole automobile experience.

The Stellantis keynote, taking place in the Venetian Palazzo Ballroom, will start at 2 pm PT. You can watch the Ram 1500 reveal here, on the Ram YouTube channel.

The livestreamed keynotes don't stop there. At 11 am PT, you can catch the livestream of the CES "C Space Keynote: Building Connection & Community in a Non-Stop World," featuring Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian, Instacart CMO Laura Jones and others.

At 4 pm PT, you can hear from healthcare executives from companies like UnitedHealthcare and Teladoc Health, in a keynote entitled, "The Future of Care in America: A New Hybrid Model."

While it's not an official keynote address, you can expect to hear interesting insights at 11:50 am PT from world-renowned chef José Andrés. During his livestreamed session, entitled, "Great Minds: Tech for Good: Providing Relief and Building Longer Tables," Andrés will discuss "how new and emerging technologies help his organization World Central Kitchen mobilize quickly to aid communities during disasters – and amplify the stories of good work being done around the globe."

At 10 am PT, Jen Easterly, director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will join CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz in a livestreamed discussion about "How to Build a New Cybersecurity Era."

There are several other CES sessions on Thursday that will be livestreamed, featuring executives from companies like Amazon and Meta, government officials from around the globe and other experts. They'll span a wide range of topics, including crypto and blockchain, AI governance, energy and sustainability, building inclusive tech and more. Check out the full agenda here.