CES 2023: OtterBox unveils OtterGrip Symmetry Series iPhone case

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
OtterBox on Tuesday announced its latest iPhone case, the OtterGrip Symmetry Series for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 14, ahead of CES 2023. OtterBox's Symmetry cases are known for being slimmer than its more rugged Defender cases, while still providing an extra layer of protection.
With the OtterGrip version of the Symmetry Series, OtterBox is keeping true to its Symmetry style but adding a handy tool -- a grip that's embedded in the case itself.
You pull it out, similar to how a Pop Socket works, slide a couple of fingers into the grip, and then when you're done, you push it back in. The grip rotates 360 degrees so you're not locked into a specific direction.
Also: The best iPhone cases
The OtterGrip Symmetry Series case will launch next month at $60, and comes in multiple colors and patterns. The case was named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree. (Read more about innovative tech at CES 2023 here).
Best of all? OtterBox spent the time to ensure that the grip wouldn't interfere with Apple's MagSafe tech. Meaning, you can still attach MagSafe accessories, including chargers, to the case and it won't interfere.
Also: The best MagSafe accessories
The pop-out grip isn't strong enough to double as a stand, but OtterBox has a solution for that, too: the OtterBox Post Up for MagSafe. The $25 accessory attaches to the back of your MagSafe iPhone and acts as a kickstand to prop your phone up for Netflix binge sessions or FaceTime calls.