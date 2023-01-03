CES 2023: Verizon's Gizmo Watch 3 smartwatch for kids can make video calls, launches this week

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Verizon Wireless on Tuesday announced the Gizmo Watch 3, its latest smartwatch designed for kids. The watch not only allows parents to view their child's location, but they can also send and receive messages and phone calls, and, new, on version 3 of the Gizmo Watch, video calls are now an option.
The wrist-worn gadget doesn't require the child have a smartphone in order for it to work. It has cellular connectivity built in.
Parents can use the companion app on their phone to control who the child can talk to, with a total of 20 trusted contacts now available on the new watch. You can set safe zones that will trigger an alert when your child leaves that area -- a school or babysitter, for example.
The Gizmo Watch 3 will come in two colors, blue clay and mint. It's priced at $149, which you can pay outright or split up over 24 months at $4.17 a month. You'll need to pay $10 per month for service on the watch itself.
In addition to a new camera, more contacts, and safe zones, the Gizmo Watch 3 promises longer battery life, new watch faces, more games and the ability to connect Bluetooth headphones or earbuds to the watch.
Unlike most things traditionally announced at CES, you won't have to wait very long for the Gizmo Watch 3 to go on sale. It'll be available to order this Thursday, Jan. 5, directly from Verizon.com. At launch, Verizon is running a promotion that gets you $100 off a second Gizmo Watch 3 for families with multiple kids.