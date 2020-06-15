CFOs eye revenue rebuilding, hybrid work arrangements, agility for COVID-19 waves

ebook Coronavirus and its impact on the enterprise This TechRepublic Premium ebook compiles the latest on cancelled conferences, cybersecurity attacks, remote work tips, and the impact this pandemic is having on the tech industry. Read More

US chief financial officers are plotting product, pricing and services changes, investing in tech and aiming for agility as the potential for another wave of COVID-19 infections looms, according to a survey by PwC.

As economies, businesses and offices start to reopen the PwC survey of 330 finance leaders highlight the moving parts. Seventy-one of CFOs are confident that they can provide a safe working environment, and 54% plan to make remote work a permanent option, according to PwC.

The PwC data complements a Xerox survey, which shows 82% of respondents expect workers to return to offices in 12-18 months. Companies are also investing to support hybrid remote/in-office arrangements, according to Xerox.

These surveys largely reflect reality following the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies are planning on rebuilding revenue, but realize they have to shift quickly as conditions warrant. In fact, 73% of CFOs said they are very confident they can provide clear response and shut-down protocols if COVID-19 cases spike, according to PwC.

PwC's sixth COVID-19 CFO Pulse Survey found: