Marriott Bonvoy Boundless cardholders can now earn more rewards for purchases

Chase and Marriott Bonvoy announced Thursday that the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card will now earn 3x points per dollar at grocery stores, gas stations, and restaurants, on the first $6,000 spent each year. Cardholders can also earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months, for a limited time.

In addition, earning Marriott Bonvoy Elite Status will be a bit faster; the card will now earn one Elite Night credit for every $5,000 spent with the card.

Elite Night credits advance cardmembers through the Marriott Bonvoy membership tiers. Each tier offers better perks and a higher rewards point bonus than the last. The card provides automatic Silver Elite Status, and to advance to Gold Elite Status, cardholders need 25 Elite Night credits.

The card has a $95 annual fee with no foreign transaction fee. It offers an impressive array of perks, including an annual free night award after cardholders first year with the card and some useful travel protections.

Here are the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless' updated rewards:

17x points per dollar at Marriott Bonvoy hotels

6x points from the card

10x for being a Marriott Bonvoy member

1x from Silver Elite Status

3x points per dollar at grocery stores, gas stations, and restaurants (on the first $6,000 spent each year) (new)

2x points per dollar on all other purchases

"The updates to the Boundless card were designed to deliver increased value to our cardmembers and provide more opportunity to earn on everyday spending," said Ed Olebe, President of Chase Co-Brand Cards in the press release.

Olebe went on to say that as the circumstances around travel change, the company will evolve with them and continue to provide good value for its customers' money.

Chase recently announced changes are also coming in March to its co-branded IHG credit cards. These changes are the result of consumer travel spending increasing month over month, as the economy begins to recover from the omicron variant and travel restrictions lessen.



American Express and Bank of America have both recently reported increased consumer travel spending, with the latter seeing a nearly 120% increase in January from the previous year.

American Express Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri said during the company's fourth-quarter earnings report that he expects to see 18% to 20% increased revenue in 2022, due in part to consumer travel spending. As travel spending continues to increase, it wouldn't be surprising to see more credit card issuers start to update their travel card features.