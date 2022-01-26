Chase, IHG announce a new business card and improvements to existing ones

Chase and IHG announced Tuesday that, on March 24, 2022, sweeping changes are coming to the IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card and the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card. Both cards are getting a slight name change, higher rewards, and a handful of new perks. In addition, The IHG Premier Business Card will be released on the same date.

IHG properties include popular hotels like Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Kimpton Hotels, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, and more.

IHG Rewards Club Traveler Card Changes

The IHG Rewards Club Traveler Card will be renamed the IHG Rewards Traveler Card. Come March 24, 2022, the no-annual-fee card will earn:

5 points for every dollar you spend at IHG Hotels & Resorts all over the world, in addition to points earned by being an IHG Rewards Club member

3 points per dollar on utilities, internet, cable, phone, and select streaming services (new)

3 points per dollar on dining/restaurant and gas purchases (+1 point)

2 points per dollar on all other purchases (+1 point)

Additionally, the card will gain a few new benefits. It'll now come with automatic Silver Elite status and include a fast track to the newly announced Gold Elite status. Cardholders will also be able to earn 10,000 bonus points after spending $10,000 with the card and making an additional purchase during the calendar year.

Silver Elite status includes a 20% bonus to point earnings and other perks. Gold Elite status — obtained by spending $20,000 on purchases and making one additional purchase during the calendar year — ups the bonus to 40% and adds more, yet-to-be-announced perks.

IHG Rewards Club Premier Card Changes

The IHG Rewards Club Premier Card will be renamed the IHG Rewards Premier Card. Along with the name change, the current annual fee of $89 is being increased to $99. Current cardholders won't have to worry about paying the higher fee until 2023, however.

Here are the updated rewards:

10 points per dollar at IHG Hotels & Resorts all over the world, in addition to points earned by being an IHG Rewards Club member

5 points per dollar on travel (new)

5 points per dollar for gas and dining (+3 points)

3 points per dollar on all other purchases (+2 points)

The Premier card will get an impressive boost to its welcome bonus. In addition to earning 125,000 bonus points for spending $3,000 in the first 3 months, cardholders will gain a reward night certificate for a night's stay at a property with a redemption level of up to 40,000 points. That's on top of the free night stay cardholders get on their cardmember anniversary, starting the second year with the card.

Here are the new perks added to the card:

Up to $50 in United TravelBank Cash annually

Annual 10,000 bonus points and a $100 statement credit after spending $20,000 on purchases plus one additional purchase each calendar year.

Fast-track to Diamond Elite status, formerly Spire Elite status and IHG's highest membership tier. Adds a 100% bonus to point earnings, and more TBA perks.

Changes are also coming to the annual free night award perk. Come March, cardholders will be able to transfer an unlimited number of points from their IHG Rewards account to the card. That means cardholders will soon be able to redeem the free night award at IHG properties above the 40,000 point redemption limit.

With these added changes, the $10 increase to the card's annual fee should hardly be noticed.

If cardholders are able to take advantage of the additional free night from the welcome bonus, the annual bonus points and $100 statement credit, and the annual free night award, the annual fee will be well covered. Combined with the addition of a travel rewards bonus category and the versatility added to the annual free night reward, the Premier card will become a must-have for IHG loyalists.

The new IHG Premier Business Card

If you're a businessperson who prefers IHG hotels while on the road, take a look at their new card offering coming in March. It'll have a $99 annual fee, and any current IHG business cardholders will be migrated to the IHG Premier Business Card on March 24, 2022. However, current cardholders won't have to worry about paying the increased fee until 2023.

Here are the rewards:

10 points per dollar at IHG Hotels & Resorts all over the world, in addition to points earned by being an IHG Rewards Club member

5 points per dollar on travel, gas, dining, for social media and search engine advertising, and at office supply stores

3 points per dollar on all other purchases

The new business card will share many of its perks with the IHG Rewards Club Premier Card, including the annual free night award beginning cardholders' second year with the card.

However, the card can earn an additional free night by spending $60,000 on purchases with one additional purchase each calendar year. The certificate can be redeemed at any IHG property costing 40,000 points or less. But cardholders can add points from their IHG Rewards account to use the certificate at a higher tiered property.

Here are some of the card's other benefits: