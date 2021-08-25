Chase Ink Business Cash card review: Big rewards

When you're looking for the perfect credit card for your business, you want one that will reward you for your existing spending while providing other perks to help make your business and life easier. And for some business owners, the Chase Ink Business Cash will be the perfect fit.

The Chase Ink Business Cash is one of a handful of Chase credit cards available to reward you for your business spending. This card focuses on big rewards in a few select spending categories, so it could be right for you if you spend in the right categories.

Wondering whether the Chase Ink Business card is right for you? In this review, we're breaking down all of the card's biggest perks, how you can use your rewards, and a few downsides to consider.

Chase Ink Business Cash Card at a glance Annual fee: $0

Intro APR: 0%

Regular APR: 13.24% - 19.24%



Credit required: Good to excellent



$750 new cardmember offer



5% cashback in select categories



2% cashback on gas station and restaurant spending



1% cashback on other purchases

For more details, see rates and fees Go to Chase to learn more.

What are the pros and cons to the Chase Ink Business Cash card? Pros: High rewards in certain spending categories

Generous new cardmember bonus



No annual fee



Pairs with Chase Ultimate Rewards cards

Cons: The annual cap on rewards for bonus categories

Low rewards on non-bonus spending categories



Foreign transaction fees



Does the Chase Ink Business Cash card offer a sign-up bonus or rewards? Sign-up bonus: $750 cashback Chase is currently offering a 75 000 new cardmember bonus when you sign up for the Chase Ink Business Cash card. All you have to do is spend $7500 in the first three months after opening the card. Purchases can be in any spending category but exclude specific transactions such as balance transfers, wire transfers, gambling, and more. Once you've earned your bonus points, you can redeem them for $750 cashback. You'll have access to your bonus points six to eight weeks after you complete your qualifying purchases. Earning rewards The Chase Ink Business Cash cashback credit card comes with several different ways to earn rewards. First, you'll earn 5% cashback on the first $25 000 of spending at office supply stores, internet, cable, and phone services. That works out to a maximum amount of $1250 cashback on those purchases. You'll also earn 2% cashback on the first $25 000 of purchases at gas stations and restaurants. As a result, you can earn up to $500 in cashback on those purchases. Finally, you'll earn 1% cashback on all of your other purchases. There's no limit to the amount of spending you can earn the 1% cashback on. Any excess spending on your bonus categories will also fall into the 1% cashback category. Redeeming rewards There are several ways to redeem your Chase Ink Business Cash points. First, you can simply get cashback for your points to apply either as a statement credit toward your balance or to deposit directly into your checking or savings account. There's no minimum amount you need to redeem for cashback. You can also redeem your rewards for business travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards at the Apple Ultimate Rewards store or for gift cards at more than 150 of your favorite stores, hotels, and more. But to get the most value for your points, you can instead pair your Chase Ink Business Cash with one of Chase's Ultimate Rewards cards, such as the Ink Business Preferred, Sapphire Preferred, or Sapphire Reserve. If you have one of these other Chase cards, you can transfer your earned points from your Ink Business Cash to the other card. Then, you can redeem those points through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel or transfer them directly to a travel partner. You'll earn 1.25x the value with an Ink Business Preferred or Sapphire Preferred card and 1.5x the value with a Sapphire Reserve card.

Does the Chase Ink Business Cash card offer any other perks? The cashback is the main attraction with this Chase card, but it's certainly not the only benefit. The Ink Business Cash comes with several other cards for a variety of purposes. Some of the other perks include: Rental car coverage: You can pay with your Ink Business Cash and get full rental coverage when you rent a car for business purposes. You'll get reimbursement up to the cash value of the vehicle in cases of theft or collisions.

You can pay with your Ink Business Cash and get full rental coverage when you rent a car for business purposes. You'll get reimbursement up to the cash value of the vehicle in cases of theft or collisions. Travel and emergency assistance services: If you run into problems when you're on the road, you can get coverage for legal and medical assistance, as well as other forms of help.



If you run into problems when you're on the road, you can get coverage for legal and medical assistance, as well as other forms of help. Roadside dispatch: Anytime you experience a roadside emergency, Chase will help connect you with the help you need, whether it be a battery jump, tow services, lockout service, and more.



Anytime you experience a roadside emergency, Chase will help connect you with the help you need, whether it be a battery jump, tow services, lockout service, and more. Purchase protection: Chase will cover your new purchases for 120 days and up to $10 000 per claim in cases of damage and theft.



Chase will cover your new purchases for 120 days and up to $10 000 per claim in cases of damage and theft. Extended warranty protection: Chase will extend your manufacturer's warranties by an additional year.



Chase will extend your manufacturer's warranties by an additional year. Free employee cards: You can get employee cards at no additional cost when you sign up for the Ink Business Cash. You can set spending limits for each card, and the spending on those cards helps you earn even more rewards.



you sign up for the Ink Business Cash. You can set spending limits for each card, and the spending on those cards helps you earn even more rewards. Business management: Chase offers plenty of other benefits for your business, including the ability to manage your cash flow, build your business credit, separate your business and personal expenses, and view your business insights.



What is the credit limit on the Chase Ink Business Cash card? Credit limits for the Ink Business Cash card start at $3000 and go up to $25 000 by default. You can also request a credit line larger than $25 000, but you'll go through a more detailed approval process.

What is the bottom line? Chase is a leader in credit cards, and business credit cards are no exception. The Chase Ink Business Cash is an excellent rewards card that offers high rewards in a few specific categories and smaller rewards in other categories. It also comes with a 0% introductory APR and no annual fee, which helps to sweeten the deal. If you're on the fence about this card, consider what categories you tend to do the most business spending in and make sure the card's rewards align with your spending.

Is the Chase Ink Business Cash card right for you? Because the Ink Business Cash rewards cardholders for spending in very specific categories, this card is perfect for those who spend a lot in those bonus categories. First, this card is best for businesses that spend a lot at office supply stores or on internet, cable, and phone services. It's also likely a good fit if you spend a lot at gas stations and restaurants. If your spending doesn't fall into those categories or it's evenly distributed across many different categories, then you may want to consider a card with more general cashback rewards. This card is also a great option for people with an existing Chase Ultimate rewards card such as the Ink Business Preferred, Sapphire Preferred, or Sapphire Reserve. Even if your other Chase card is for personal spending, you can transfer the rewards and get even more value for them.

Is the Chase Ink Business Cash card worth it? The Ink Business Cash card is definitely worth it if you spend a lot in the bonus categories. If you spend a lot at office supply stores, communications, gas stations, or restaurants, then you can earn excellent cashback. But if you don't spend much in those categories, there are likely other cards that will be a better fit.