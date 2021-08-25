Chase Ink Business Unlimited card review: An SMB card

When you're growing a small business, the right business credit card can help you manage your spending, build your business credit, and earn rewards from your everyday purchases. And for business owners looking for a simple, no-frills card with reliable rewards and no annual fee, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited card is a great place to start.

While plenty of business cards work to attract businesses with spending in certain categories, the Ink Business Unlimited rewards you for all of your spending no matter what category it's in. And now is a great time to sign up, since Chase is currently offering a $750 new cardmember bonus and 0% introductory APR when you sign up.

Wondering whether the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is right for your business? Keep reading to learn what perks the card offers and how to decide if it's right for you.

Chase Ink Business Unlimited at a glance Annual fee: $0

Intro APR: 0% for 12 months

Regular APR: 13.24%–19.24%

Credit required: Excellent

$750 new cardmember offer

1.5% cashback on all purchases

For more details, see rates and fees Go to Chase to learn more.

What are the pros and cons to the Chase Ink Business Unlimited card? Pros: No annual fee

Generous new cardmember bonus



1.5% cashback in all categories



Rewards don't expire Cons: No bonus categories

Foreign transaction fee



Does Chase Ink Business Unlimited offer a sign-up bonus or rewards? Sign-up bonus: $750 cashback When you sign up for the Chase Ink Business Unlimited, you'll have the opportunity to earn $750 in bonus cashback. All you have to do is spend $7,500 on purchases in your first three months after opening the card. Earning rewards The Chase Ink Business Unlimited is a simple, no-frills cashback credit card. You'll earn 1.5% cashback on all purchases in all spending categories. Unlike many business cards, Ink Business Unlimited doesn't have bonus or rotating categories. Redeeming rewards Once you've earned your Chase Ultimate Rewards, it's easy to exchange them for cash back, travel, Apple Ultimate Rewards Store purchases, and gift cards. When you choose to redeem your rewards for cash, you can choose to apply them as a statement credit towards your Chase balance or deposit them into a US checking or savings account. There are no minimums to redeem your points. Another benefit of this Chase card is that you can transfer the points to any other Chase credit card -- personal or business -- registered to you or a member of your household. When you transfer your points to one that earns Ultimate Rewards, you can increase the return on your rewards. When you use your rewards directly from your Chase Ink Business Unlimited card, each point is worth one cent. But when you transfer them to another card, you can receive up to 1.25 or 1.50 cents per point when you use them to book travel through the Chase portal.

How can you use Chase Ink Business Unlimited rewards? When you earn cashback on your Chase card, you can use your rewards to get cashback, gift cards, travel, and purchases through the Apple Ultimate Rewards Store.

Are there other perks to the Chase Ink Business Unlimited card? The Chase Ink Business Unlimited comes with several other noteworthy rewards. First, you can get employee cards at no additional cost. You can set a spending limit on each card, and any spending on your employee cards goes toward your rewards. This credit card also comes with several other business features such as: The ability to manage your business cash flow by making payments using a credit card

Build your business credit and get access to more capital as you spend on your Chase card

See 24/7 insights into your business, including account details, quarterly reports, 24 months of statement details, and more

Separate business and personal expenses by integrating your Chase Ink credit card with bookkeeping software Finally, the card comes with several other travel perks, including: Rental car coverage when you charge your rental cost to your card. It serves as primary coverage of business rentals and provides cash value reimbursement for collision and theft

Travel and emergency services in case you run into medical or legal problems while traveling or need other emergency assistance

Roadside dispatch anytime you have a roadside emergency, whether it's a tire change, jumpstart, lockout service, or more

Purchase protection on new purchases for 120 days in case of damage or theft

Extended warranty protection for one year of additional coverage on manufacturer's warranties

Is the Chase Ink Business Unlimited card right for you? The Chase Ink Business Unlimited is perfect for business owners who want to be able to use one credit card for all of their purchases. No, the rewards don't match up with some of the bonus category rewards offered with other credit cards. But for business owners who spend in a variety of categories and want a card with simple benefits and no annual fee, this is a great option. This card could also be a good option for Chase customers who have a full-fledged Ultimate Rewards card for personal spending, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or the Chase Sapphire Reserve, since you can transfer your rewards to that card and get more value.

What is the credit limit on the Chase Ink Business Unlimited card? When you're approved for Chase Ink Business Unlimited, you'll get a credit limit of at least $3,000 and up to $25,000. For credit limits over $25,000, Chase has a more in-depth review process.

Is the Chase Ink Business Unlimited card worth it? Because Chase Ink Business Unlimited offers cashback on all purchase categories, it's an excellent option for many businesses, especially those who want to use one card for all business expenses. But for businesses with more specialized spending, there may be other cards that are more worth it.

What is the bottom line? The Chase Ink Business Unlimited is a great introductory business credit card for small business owners. It doesn't require an annual fee and has a 0% introductory APR. It also has an attractive signup bonus, which is a nice perk. Ultimately, if you want just one credit card to use for all your spending and you spend in a lot of different categories, this card is a great option.

Are there alternatives to the Chase Ink Business Unlimited? Chase Ink Business Unlimited is an excellent business credit card, but it's just one of the great options out there. Chase also has several other business cards, including the Chase Ink Business Cash and Chase Ink Business Preferred cards.



