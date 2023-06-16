ChatGPT-powered voice commands are coming to Mercedes-Benz cars

Mercedes-Benz

ChatGPT is a valuable assistant, however, it has remained limited to your computer screen and other personal devices -- until now.

On Thursday, Mercedes-Benz revealed that it's integrating ChatGPT into its vehicles to power in-car voice control systems, with the aim of making its cars more intuitive and intelligent.

The AI chatbot will support the "Hey Mercedes" MBUX Voice Assistant with more natural dialogue.

Because of ChatGPT's natural language processing abilities, the voice assistant will be able to understand natural voice commands and even conduct conversations, according to the release.

Besides being able to respond to commands regarding weather and sports updates, it can now offer more comprehensive answers, including dinner recipe suggestions and new information about your destination.

The integration will be made available to 900,000 US vehicles through a beta program that will last three months. The feedback from the program will affect how Mercedes-Benz decides to handle the larger rollout.

Joining the beta is easy as the only thing you have to do is say "Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program" to your vehicle or join via the app.

The integration will happen over the air through Azure OpenAI Service, a Microsoft Azure service that allows people to integrate ChatGPT for a variety of use cases.

Mercedes-Benz assures users that their data will be protected and secure. The data from the voice commands is anonymously stored in the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud where it can be analyzed.

The company also adds that customers will know what information is stored for what purposes at all times.