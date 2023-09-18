ChatGPT-supported Bing Chat is now available in Microsoft Launcher

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Microsoft unveiled its Launcher application in 2017 to enable users to bring the Microsoft interface to their Android phones' home screen experience. Now, Launcher is getting an update that will incorporate generative AI.

Also: Everything we're expecting at Amazon's Devices and Services event this week

On Friday, the tech giant announced Bing Chat's integration into Microsoft Launcher's home screen experience for Android.

This means Launcher users on Android will no longer have to download and open the Bing app to start a conversation with Bing. Instead, all the users need to do is swipe down to access the Launcher's search functionality, where a Bing Chat icon will appear.

Once you tap the Bing Chat icon, you're taken to the Bing Chat interface, where you can ask questions and write prompts like you would with it regularly.

This feature is especially convenient if you use the image search feature. If you want to identify something, such as a flower you saw on your walk, you can quickly open the Bing Chat search interface and upload the image there.

Also: Back to school? How ChatGPT can help you with your essay writing

Microsoft also announced a "Continue on Your Phone" feature, which allows users to continue a Bing Chat conversation that is occurring on their desktop on their phone by simply scanning a QR code.

To access the QR code, all you have to do is click on the "Continue on phone" option in the upper-right corner of the last chat response. After scanning, you will be able to pick up right where you left off on your smartphone.