ChatGPT's app for MacOS rolls out to all users - why it's worth checking out

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

If you regularly use ChatGPT, you likely keep ChatGPT open in a tab in your browser for easier access. Now, the ChatGPT application for MacOS offers a much more efficient way to access ChatGPT and optimize your workflow.

In May 2024, OpenAI unveiled its ChatGPT application for MacOS users, but only made it available for ChatGPT Plus subscribers. On Tuesday, the startup announced that it was making the app available to all users, regardless of whether you pay for a subscription.

One of the biggest wins of downloading the application is quicker ChatGPT access. By simply hitting the option and space keys on your keyboard, ChatGPT will open from any screen on your desktop.

Additionally, the app can take quick screenshots of your screen to assist with whatever you are working on. For example, if you are coding, you can ask ChatGPT to take a screenshot and ask a question corresponding to the code on the screen. You can do the same with anything you are working on, such as documents, websites, emails, etc.

Uploading files is also easier. When the bar pops up, you can drag and drop files or click on the paperclip icon to upload a file from your computer, again speeding up getting assistance with whatever you need. Another perk is starting a conversation with ChatGPT simply by clicking the headphone icon.

After testing the ChatGPT MacOS application, ZDNET's Maria Diaz found it much more helpful than initially expected.

"The MacOS app features a fast, user-friendly interface that sets itself apart from others with its simplicity," Diaz said.

So, how do you get started? To download the application, you need a Mac with Apple Silicon (M1 or higher) and MacOS 14+ installed. Then, all you need to do is visit this OpenAI webpage, click download, and follow the steps when prompted.

If you already have the ChatGPT interface open, you can click on your profile picture in the upper right-hand corner and hit "Download the MacOS app," which will take you through the same installation process. If you are a Windows user, don't worry. OpenAI has said that a ChatGPT desktop application will be released for Windows later in 2024.