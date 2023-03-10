ChatGPT's next major upgrade could let you generate video from text

ChatGPT's advanced abilities, such as debugging code, writing an essay or cracking a joke, have led to its massive popularity. Despite its abilities, its assistance has been limited to text -- but that is going to change soon.
GPT-4 is set to launch next week, allowing for the possibility of text-to-video generation, according to an address from Andreas Braun, CTO of Microsoft Germany, at the AI in Focus -- Digital Kickoff.
Also: How does ChatGPT work?
"We will introduce GPT-4 next week; there we will have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities -- for example, videos," said Braun according to Heise, a German news outlet at event.
ChatGPT runs on a language model architecture created by OpenAI called the Generative Pre-trained Transformer, also known as GPT, specifically GPT-3 or GPT-3.5, which limit the chatbot to text output.
Since GPT-4 would be multimodal AI, the use cases for it can go beyond text, unlike prior models. Holger Kenn, Director of Business Strategy at Microsoft Germany, said the AI could translate text into video, music, and images, too.
Also: ChatGPT can't make music, but Google's new AI model can
A text-to-video generator isn't a completely new concept, with tech giants such as Meta and Google already having models.
Meta has Make-A-Video and Google has Imagen Video, which both use AI to produce video from user input. However, both Meta's and Google's technology remains in the research stage and unavailable to the public, placing OpenAI in the perfect position to stay ahead in the generative AI space.