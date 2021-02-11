Affordable Bluetooth headsets, speakers, and earbuds: All new and under $70

Whether you want to pump out max power across 100 speakers in broadcast mode or use tiny earbuds to get the secluded sound just for you, this audio selection range for spring 2021 will fit the bill.

I have looked at models from Tronsmart, Tribit, Taotronics, and Zamkol so you can compare the models across the range. Take a look at these affordable Bluetooth audio devices that will give you the form factor, and the sound you prefer.

Tronsmart Force 2 Bluetooth speaker Create a wall of sound with up to 100 connected speakers Tronsmart This compact waterproof speaker really packs a punch from its Qualcomm QCC3021 chip. It delivers up to 30W of sound and delivers fabulous output across all sound ranges with no distortion. A 2500mAh battery will give you up to 15 hours of playtime at medium volume. But the innovative thing about the Force 2 is that you can use one speaker as the primary speaker and pair up to 100 other Force 2 speakers in the secondary speaker role to give you a wall of sounds. Phone call quality is good and there is also voice assistant connectivity. $66 at Amazon UK

Tronsmart Mega Pro Superb wall of noise and equaliser functions Tronsmart The Tronsmart Mega Pro is a big heavy speaker that gives amazing bass and up to 40W sound output. Its 6600mAh battery can deliver sound for up to 15 hours at medium volume. t has a neat volume slider on the top of the unit, and an easy setup button to connect two speakers together for TWS – True Wireless Stereo. Its Equaliser button will switch between deep bass, vocal, and 3D sound. There is no distortion across all the ranges and phone call quality is good. This is a superb speaker if you love a good bass sound. $53 at Amazon UK

Tronsmart Apollo Q10 noise canceling headphones Comfortable headphones for all-day wear Tronsmart The Tronsmart Apollo Q10 noise-canceling headphones are foldable and come with their own carrying pouch. They are really comfortable to wear and connect easily to Bluetooth. The ear cups fold and swivel. There is one multi-function button on the right ear cup that activates the voice assistant. Everything else is controlled by touching the right-hand ear cup. You can toggle between noise-canceling modes, or ambient noise by a long press, sweep up or down for volume control and swipe backward or forward to move tracks, or tap to answer, end, or reject phone calls. You can get up to 100 hours of playing time at medium volume from its 1200mAh battery. The sound is good across the ranges, with minimal distortion although the sound is not as deep bass as I like. You can easily wear these headphones all day with no discomfort. $70 at Amazon UK

Zamkol ZK106 Bluetooth speaker Nice rich bass in a compact go-anywhere speaker Zamkol The Zamkol ZK106 is a waterproof Bluetooth speaker that delivers 20W of sounds and is nice and compact for such a good range. The EQ button switches the bass on or off so you can customize the speaker to deliver the sound you want. You can pair two of these speakers together for TWS sound. It will deliver up to 24 hours pf playing time at medium volume. I am really impressed with its rich bass sound from such a small speaker body. The speaker will also integrate with a voice assistant and also has a microphone for hands-free calling -- although there is no dedicated phone button to pick up and cancel a call. Use coupon code 20C7EUBW to get an additional 20% reduction. $39 at Amazon

Tribit QuietPlus 50 over-ear headphones Pair to two devices to listen to music across laptop and phone Tribit The Tribit QuietPlus 50 active noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones are comfortable to wear. The headphones come with a microfibre carrying pouch. The ear cups fold but do not swivel and all of the controls are on the right ear cup. Connections to Bluetooth is easy and, usefully, you can pair these headphones with two devices such as your laptop and mobile device so you can make and receive calls from either device. Active noise canceling is achieved by sliding the switch to on or off, and volume is adjusted from the switch below. Navigate your ways around the tracks by long-pressing the volume button up or down, pause tracks by pressing the multi-function button/power switch, and answer calls or activate your voice assistant by pressing the MFB. The range of sounds is good -- with sounds in the mid-range coming through really clear. There is little discernible difference with noise canceling whichever way the switch was positioned. $50 at Amazon

Tribit Quiet Plus 78 over-ear headphones Great noise canceling options and excellent sound quality Tribit The Tribit QuietPlus 78 over-ear headphones are folding Bluetooth earphones that sit comfortably over the ears, pivoting for the best fit, and come with a zipped shell case. Pairing is quick and easy and sound quality is excellent. Noise canceling in these headphones is excellent, toggling between, low high, ambient, and off. You can get up to 35 hours of playing time at medium volume. These headphones deliver a rich deep sound, and sounds in the mid and upper ranges are excellent. Like the QuietPlus 50, you can connect these headphones to two devices at the same time to switch between the two devices seamlessly. $70 at Amazon

Taotronics SoundLiberty 80 earbuds Superb earbud sticks with voice control Taotronics The SoundLiberty 80 earbuds are quick to pair and easy to use. They are stick earbuds with an iridescent touch panel that performs all of the functions you need. They are really comfortable to wear and do not need fitted ear tips to keep them in place. They are the most comfortable earbuds I have worn for ages. Stroke the right ear stick down to reduce the volume or slide your finger up to increase the sound. The left ear stick manages tracks. Either earbud can answer phone calls by tapping. Phone calls are crisp and clear. The best feature about these is that the earbuds are voice-controlled. You can navigate through the tracks or adjust the volume simply by saying "volume up" or "next song." I really love this feature on these earbuds and am reluctant to put these back in the box. $49 at Amazon

Taotronics SoundLiberty 94 earbuds Well fitting earbuds with good upper and mid ranges Taotronics If you prefer earbuds that do not protrude out of your ears, then the Taotronics SoundLiberty 94 in-earbuds will suit you just fine. They have active noise canceling up to 35db so you are not distracted by external sounds. They are easy to pair and connect. Adjust the volume on the earbuds by tapping either the right or left earbud once, or tap three times to navigate through tracks. Tap to answer the phone, or tap and hold the left earbud to enable or disable the active noise-canceling function. The sound is great in the upper and mid-ranges, but bass registers are not overpowering, and bass enthusiasts might be disappointed. These are fairly comfortable earbuds with a selection of different sized tips so you can get the best fit possible. $49 at Amazon

Taotronics SoundLiberty 95 earbuds earbud sticks with amazing bass sound Taotronics The Taotronics SoundLiberty 95 earbuds are ear stick buds with a very snug fit. They deliver incredible sound from an affordable set of earbuds, with really rich bass and good sound across the ranges. Tap the right earbud to start and stop music, tap twice to answer the phone, or tap either earbud three times to browse through the tracks. There are no volume controls on these earbuds, and no voice integration. However, if you want rich deep bass, these are the ear sticks for you. $40 at Amazon