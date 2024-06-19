Circular's new Ring Slim smart ring for athletes rolls out

Circular

Smart ring brand Circular is coming out with a new and improved smart ring called the Ring Slim. The French wearables brand announced on Wednesday the health and fitness tracking ring, which builds on the original Circular Ring through upgraded hardware and software, new features, and an improved app for sports performance tracking.

Circular is one of many smart-ring brands vying for a spot in the increasingly competitive smart-ring market. This ring positions the brand and its product as a wearable for athletes seeking fitness-tracking features during workouts and activities, at-a-glance holistic health analysis, and progress-tracking functions.

One new feature that users can look out for is an algorithm that measures your heart rate during activities and then integrates this data with the Sport Session Circle on the ring's app. "This new feature allows users to track their GPS route and analyze detailed performance metrics from their sporting activities, offering a comprehensive overview of their physical exertion and progress," according to the press release.

Circular is adding an Advanced Analysis Circle feature to the Ring Slim, which provides users with an at-a-glance view of health and wellness data collected by the ring. One graph will include all sleep, activity, and wellness data for quickly understanding their health trends, improvements, and more. All these new features can be found on Kira+, the upgraded app that Circular announced in tandem with the Ring Slim.

"The new Ring Slim, combined with the Kira+ app, offers a more dynamic and comprehensive approach to health and fitness tracking. With the support of elite athletes like Clint Capela and Romain Grosjean, we are confident that our users will be inspired to reach new heights in their personal fitness journeys," said Amaury Kosman, co-founder of Circular.

The Ring Slim is available for purchase starting today at a retail price of $281. Prices of competing wearables tend to be somewhat higher. For example, the Oura Ring's Heritage Ring starts at $300 (plus its $6-month membership), the Ultrahuman Ring Air costs $350, and RingConn's smart ring costs $279.

We'll see just how well the Circular Ring Slim fares among the plethora of competitors when we get our hands on it ourselves.