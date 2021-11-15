Cisco partners with JupiterOne for cloud security platform

JupiterOne and Cisco announced an expanded cloud security and security operations partnership on Monday designed to provide businesses with a range of cybersecurity services.

The Cisco Cloud Security Insights with JupiterOne hopes to offer enterprises greater visibility into all of their cyber assets, paths toward identifying security and compliance gaps and ways to fast-track investigations as well as responses to issues.

Al Huger, senior vice president at Cisco Security Platform and Response, told ZDNet that more than ever, as hybrid work takes hold, security teams need visibility into their applications, whether they are hosted in the public cloud, in a private cloud, or in a private data center.

"Cisco Secure Cloud Insights with JupiterOne provides deep context on the security posture across an organization's cloud-native and hybrid IT environments," Huger explained. "When combined with SecureX, Secure Cloud Insights simplifies protecting users, devices, data, and applications anywhere and everywhere, across any network or cloud; from headquarters to the branch office to the home office."

The two companies said Secure Cloud Insights would bring "comprehensive public cloud inventory and insights, relationship mapping to navigate cloud-based entities and access rights, and security compliance reporting."

Cisco executives said the company has seen organizations struggle with IT sprawl and contend with visibility issues when it comes to their cyber assets.

Companies will be able to track and normalize data across multi-cloud and hybrid environments using Cloud Insights.

JupiterOne

"Cisco has benefitted from this first-hand when it deployed JupiterOne to monitor its public cloud footprint earlier this year. Cloud Insights provides a knowledge graph of consolidated metadata pertaining to configurations, access policies, settings, tags, rules, and more that govern interactions between entities," they said in a statement.

"Entities encompass users, roles, groups, policies, databases, datastores, devices, code repositories, storage buckets (e.g. AWS S3), cloud compute instances (e.g. AWS EC2), containers, functions, etc. APIs ingest this data from approximately fifty pre-defined integrations covering public cloud environments, vulnerability scanners, endpoint protection and network security tools, development and code repositories, identity providers, and more. Custom integrations are also supported using SDKs and webhooks."

The platform comes with a search function that "maps to over 550 pre-built queries, with the option to create custom queries."

"Secure Cloud Insights with JupiterOne is a game-changing new offering. Integrating JupiterOne cyber asset context into Cisco technologies provides a deep knowledge base to support customers' cybersecurity programs," said Erkang Zheng, founder and CEO of JupiterOne.

"In addition, augmenting SecureX, Secure Code Analytics, and the rest of the Cisco security suite levels up customers' capabilities."