Cisco sees growth in services, security products in Q2

Cisco on Tuesday published better-than-expected second quarter financial results, with growth coming from services and security products.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter came to $3.4 billion, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was $11.96 billion, flat year-over-year.

Wall Street was expecting earnings of 76 cents on $11.92 billion in revenue.

Overall, product revenue was down 1 percent year-over-year, totaling $8.57 billion. Within that category, security revenue was up 10 percent to $822 million. Revenue from infrastructure platforms declined 3 percent to $6.39 billion, while applications revenue was flat at $1.35 billion. Revenue from "other products" declined 39 percent to $4 million.

Service revenue was up 2 percent year-over-year, reaching $3.39 billion.

"We are seeing encouraging signs of strength across our business showing how our technology will be a powerful engine for recovery and growth," CEO Chuck Robbins said in a statement. "Our team delivered a strong performance as we partnered with customers on accelerating their digital transformation and driving secure, remote work."

CFO Scott Herren noted that Cisco continues "to grow deferred revenue in double-digits through the shift to more software and subscriptions."

Deferred revenue in Q2 was $20.8 billion, up 12 percent in total, with deferred product revenue up 16 percent. Deferred service revenue was up 9 percent.

Remaining Performance Obligations came to $28.2 billion at the end of Q2, up 13 percent.

Cisco on Tuesday also declared a quarterly dividend of 37 cents per common share.

For the third quarter, Cisco expects revenue growth of 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent year-over-year.