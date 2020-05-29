Coles partners with Flybuys to launch Flypay

Coles has partnered with Flybuys to launch Flypay, a payment platform designed to allow customers to checkout without needing to enter payment and delivery information separately while simultaneously collecting Flybuys points, when shopping online at selected retailers.

Developed together with Visa's Bell Identification BV, Flypay can be used once customers set up their Flypay account by adding their credit, debit, and prepaid cards and their FlyBuys number to the account, and then selecting it as their payment option during checkout.

"Coles is committed to helping our customers shop more easily anytime, anywhere, and we are thrilled to introduce Flypay as a payment option for customers shopping at any of our online liquor retailers," Coles emerging businesses CEO George Saoud said.

"We know how much our customers love Flybuys, and we want make it easier for them to get rewards every time they shop. By checking out with Flypay at eligible Flybuys partner retailers, they automatically receive their points without needing to re-enter their card details, ensuring a convenient, efficient and great value shop."

Flypay will be available to customers shopping on Coles Liquor sites, including Liquorland, First Choice Liquor, and First Choice Liquor Market, from May 29.

Flypay can also be used for online checkouts at Vintage Cellars, but given the retailer is not a Flybuys partner, customers can pay online using Flypay but these transactions will not collect them Flybuys points.

More Coles brands will be added in the coming months, the company said on Friday.

The launch follows supermarket rival Woolworth's launch of its Rewards app earlier this month. It gives customers access to a digital format of their Rewards card to earn points, check their point balance, and use specials and offers available at its supermarkets, Big W, and BWS.

In addition, the app offers e-receipts for purchases made at Woolworths supermarkets and a digital card for in-store scanning. Members are also able to earn and redeem fuel discounts by using the app.

