Comcast Business acquires Masergy, eyes larger business customers

Comcast Business said it will acquire Masergy, a company that offers software defined managed networking and security, unified communications as a service and call center as a service.

The move will give Comcast Business a bigger foothold among mid-sized and large enterprises. Comcast Business, the business broadband unit of cable giant Comcast, has grown up as primarily an SMB play.

Masergy will beef up Comcast Business' customer base because it has more than 1,400 customers in almost 100 countries. Comcast said it will combine its fiber network with Masergy's services to offer a more complete stack.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Comcast Business has an annual revenue run rate approaching $9 billion.

Here's a look at Masergy's software defined portfolio.