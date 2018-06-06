Comcast Business customers hit with Voice outage

Comcast Business experienced a nationwide outage that hit its Voice phone service for several hours on Wednesday.

According to the website Down Detector, outages were reported in several major cities, including San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, Houston, New York and Philadelphia.

As of 2:15 pm PT, small businesses on both coasts were still reporting on Twitter that their phone lines were down.

Comcast said in a statement provided to ZDNet that the service disruption specifically hit Comcast Business Voice and VoiceEdge Select services. The company did not say how many customers were impacted.

"Our engineers began working to address the issue immediately and services have been restored for most of our customers," the statement said. "We recognize that some customers are still impacted and we expect the issue to be fully resolved shortly. We have every resource focused on getting everyone back online and apologize again to the customers who were affected."

The outage is a black eye for Comcast Business, which is Comcast's fastest growing business segment. In its most recent financial report, published in April, Comcast said the unit delivered revenue of $1.73 billion, up 11.9 percent from a year ago. Comcast added a net 29,000 Business customers in the first quarter.

Prior and related coverage: