Comcast Business Gateway: Multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds comes to business

Does your business need Real, with a capital R, internet? If that's your company, you should check out the Comcast Business Gateway. This next-generation Advanced Gateway, when paired with Comcast's Xfinity Gigabit Pro speeds of up to 3/3 Gigabits per second (Gbps) symmetrical broadband, can deliver Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) speeds of up to 2 Gbps.

This new Gateway boasts three Wi-Fi bands of 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz. Together, this reduces interference and increases overall bandwidth enormously to support up to 150 devices.

"Connectivity is the backbone of business, and as the speed of business accelerates, our customers demand a high-performance technology that can be their workhorse – and their racehorse," said Christian Nascimento, Comcast Business's vice president, of Product Management & Strategy.

Of course, to make the most from this new high-speed Wi-Fi, you need PCs, smartphones, and devices that support Wi-Fi 6. A network is only as fast as its slowest link. So, if your laptops are still running 802.11n gear, even if the last-mile connection to your office is 3Gbps, your laptops will still get, at most, 300 Megabits per second (Mbps) speeds.

Besides sheer speed to numerous users, Comcast also claims that the combination of its fiber network and its Wi-Fi speeds can deliver ultra-low latency for response-sensitive applications such as videoconferencing. It also offers static Internet Protocol (IP) addresses. This will better enable companies to offer access to on-premise websites and internet services to clients and work-from-home employees.

The gateway also comes with multiple voice-over IP (VoIP) ports, a built-in Ethernet switch with two multi-gig ports, an eight-hour battery backup for Comcast Business Voice service, and an industrial design that enables you to deploy it on walls, racks, or desktops.

Comcast also offers a built-in security system on the device, SecurityEdge. This requires a SecurityEdge subscription. This service automatically blocks such threats as malware, ransomware, phishing, and botnet attacks at the gateway.

The Comcast Business Gateway is now available to interested businesses wherever Comcast Business services are offered.

