Comcast reports outages across Chicago, Bay Area, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and more

Comcast Xfinity customers across the US are reporting widespread outages, with internet, phone and TV services reportedly down.

Both DownDetector and Netblocks reported massive outages across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Los Angeles and the Bay Area. Subscribers in Indiana, Rhode Island and South Carolina also reported issues with internet and TV services.

Of the 54,000 reports of issues, DownDetector found total blackouts for 64% of those reporting issues and 24% affected by landline issues.

DownDetector

Comcast Xfinity did not respond to requests for comment, but on Twitter they responded to a message asking about the outages.

"Thank you for reaching out! I do apologize you are experiencing a service interruption in your area. We are currently having connection concerns around the nation, our network team is working hard toward a resolution. Thank you for your patience!" a spokesperson said.

The company has not yet released an official statement about the outages.

In New Jersey, multiple outlets are reporting outages with phone services at police departments and local governments. By 9 am, some police departments said their 911 services were back but others are still struggling to recover.

Around midnight on Tuesday, users began reporting issues with their internet, phone and TV services across the Bay Area and Netblocks said that since then, there have been "at least two distinct outage episodes observable at national scale."

NetBlocks

Some news outlets have reported that Comcast is telling customers specific times for when services will be restored. For parts of the Bay Area, customers have been told service will return around 11:10 pm. For some, accessing the company's service outage page has been a struggle as well.