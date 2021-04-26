Commonwealth Bank plagued by Monday morning outage

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) took to Twitter on Monday morning to confirm there was an issue with the CommBank app and NetBank affecting credit cards and debit cards.

"We're aware of an issue with the CommBank app and NetBank affecting credit cards and debit cards. Some card settings may also be unavailable right now. We apologise for disrupting your morning, we're working urgently to fix this as soon as we can," CBA tweeted.

Users, however, were reporting the issue was stretching further than just CommBank and NetBank, with reports all cards were not working.

"Hi there, we are aware some customers are experiencing issues and we are investigating this as a priority," the yellow bank was telling customers on Twitter.

The bank's CEO Matt Comyn has been touting his company is executing on its vision to provide the best digital experience to customers.

"Our strategy more broadly is really to be the most relevant and trusted partner for our customers at the centre of their financial lives," Comyn said previously.

"Being able to deliver the best digital experience; our aspiration again is to be the best digital experience in Australia, bar none."

During 2020, the bank peaked at more than 10 million daily logins into its Commbank app.

For the first half of the year, CBA recorded AU$4.9billion in statutory net profit after tax.

More to come

