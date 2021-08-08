Computer science certification deal: Train to get that high-tech career for just $35

StackCommerce

There are not enough qualified workers to fill the millions of tech jobs being created in the next decade, so demand will be great. If you've been thinking about switching to a well-paid tech career, The 2021 All-in-One Computer Science Certification Bundle is exactly what you need.

This e-learning bundle allows you to train at your own pace so you don't have to take time off from your current job. Also, it offers courses in a variety of fields. So if you aren't sure which one will suit you best, you can take your time trying them out to help you decide. Best of all, you don't need any prior knowledge or experience. Most of the courses are designed for complete novices, and they will prepare you for the few that are more advanced.

"The Complete Java Developer Course: From Beginner to Master!" is a great place to start because it is specifically designed to get students quickly and confidently coding in Java. Or you may want to start with "JavaScript for Beginners: The Complete Introduction to JS 2021" and follow it up with "Web Development Omnibus: jQuery, AngularJS, & ReactJS" for a deeper dive into Javascript frameworks. Basic JavaScript skills are required for "Building Voice Apps Using Amazon Alexa", as well as some knowledge of HTTP and REST APIs.

"Python 3: From Zero to GUI programming" will give you a great foundation in the leading programming language. Instructor Joe Rahl is a crowd favorite, his students have awarded him 4.6 of 5 stars. "Hands-On Chatbots with Google Dialogflow" requires at least a basic proficiency in Python, as well as basic knowledge of HTTP and how REST APIs function, so it's a good follow-up class.

If you're interested in game development, "C# for Beginners: Learn C# Programming from Scratch" teaches you the most popular language for that niche. And you can advance further with "The Complete Modern C++ 2021 Course" which requires basic coding skills in any language, plus one of the modern C++ compilers.

"2021 Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp" and "Software Testing Omnibus: Sikuli, Selenium, JUnit, & Principles of Testing" are both fine for beginners. But "Applied Probability/Stats for Computer Science, DS & ML" also requires basic coding knowledge. Students love this one, they rated it 4.6 of 5 stars.

