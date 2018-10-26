Comroads launches first community for sharing dash cam footage

Traffic accidents occur quickly and often the driver responsible for causing the crash leaves the scene of the incident before proper information can be exchanged. While a single dash cam can help catch some of the details, one dash cam is often not enough to provide a full picture of what happened.

Tel Aviv, Israel-based social network platform company Comroads has released an app in beta, which makes it simple to upload and share dash cam footage.

Much like Waze did to help commuters outsmart traffic, Comroads is focused on building a community of drivers who can use the app to easily retrieve, upload and share their dash cam footage.

The app intends to help fellow drivers prove their traffic cases against those who don't want to take responsibility for causing an accident.

The app will work with standard Wi-Fi-enabled off-the-shelf dash cams.

By bundling together dash cam footage from all the drivers who were nearby when an accident occurs, Comroads will be able to provide victims with a 360-degree view into exactly what happened.

This could help to prove the innocence of the victims and serve justice to those at fault -- even if the driver refuses to accept responsibility.

The app seems simple to install and use. After downloading the Android app, users pair their phones with their compatible dash cam using the app.

Dash cams currently supported are YI, Viofo WR1, and Viofo A129, and the company will be introducing support for additional models over the next year.

The app will then automatically detect when a car is in motion. While in driving mode, the app anonymously maps the drivers' trip and matches it with the dash cam footage, allowing users to point to a location on the map and then easily share the footage from that location.

If a driver is involved in an accident, they will be able to record the accident point on the map of their route in the app, allowing them to see if any other Comroads community members were there so that they can request videos from their dash cams.

When an incident is reported by a Comroads community member, the app will be able to locate nearby drivers who may have relevant footage.

Drivers will then be able to request footage and view what happened -- again and again -- allowing them to see the accident from different angles, before submitting to insurers.

The videos that are shared are completely anonymous and the company does not have any partnerships with law enforcement or government authorities, nor is uploader information shared with any third party.

By remembering where a car is parked, the app will be able to protect vehicles when they are not on the road.

If the car is damaged while it is parked, the owner will be able to select the location on the map inside the app to see if anyone from the Comroads community recorded the incident.

Roy Golombick, co-Founder and CEO of Comroads said:

"We are very excited to officially launch in our first two markets and to take the next step in our mission of making the world's roads safer. By joining Comroads, individuals come together to become part of a community of responsible drivers watching out for each other and making the roads safer for all of us."

