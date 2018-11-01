Congestion from the Internet of Things keeps CIOs up at night

The onslaught of data pouring into enterprises from the Internet of Things (IoT) is creating headaches for IT leaders. Seven in 10 CIOs, for one, say IoT is going to be a major drag on their systems and infrastructures.

Photo: Joe McKendrick

That's one of the takeaways of a survey of 800 CIOs released by Dynatrace. At least 74% of CIOs think that IoT performance problems will directly impact business operations and significantly damage revenues, the report states. Another 69% predict that IoT will become a major performance management burden.

Part of the problem is the data spigot is controlled by third parties where sensors, devices or systems in the field. Accordingly, 75% of CIOs are concerned that problems within the platform or network layer that impact the performance of their applications could be hidden from them by IoT service providers. Another 73% worry that the number of third parties and internal resources involved in IoT service delivery chains will make it difficult to identify who is responsible when performance problems arise

Accordingly, 69% of CIOs also fear losing control over the user experience as the IoT delivery chain continues to become more convoluted.

Artificial intelligence (AI) can play a role n getting more control over the coming surge of data. A majority of CIOs, 84%, believe AI capabilities and the ability to automate most of the processes that support IoT deployments will play a crucial role in the success of their IoT strategies, the survey shows.