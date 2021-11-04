Costco's early Black Friday deals: When and what's on sale

In case you missed it, Black Friday deals are happening right now, with retailers like Amazon and Best Buy already ahead of the curve. However, Costco, everyone's go-to store for all things wholesale (and samples), is taking a more lax approach to holiday shopping. Today the company shared its latest catalog of Black Friday deals and promotions -- online and in-store exclusives included. While the in-store sales don't begin until the day of Black Friday (November 26), shoppers can snag some door-busting deals online starting November 18. We've listed all the best online-only promotions below.

Note that a Costco membership is required to access its online and physical stores. Given all the holiday deals to come, now is the best time to purchase one for yourself if you haven't enrolled. Below are the different membership tiers available, their benefits, and fees.

Gold Star Membership : $60 annual fee, access to all Costco locations

Business Membership: $60 annual fee, access to all Costco locations, can purchase items for resale

Executive Membership: $120 annual fee, access to all Costco locations, annual 2% cashback on spending



LG 86'' Class NANO85 Series 4K TV for $1,999.99 $700 off + $200 Costco Shop card Go big or go home. Costco is headlining its early Black Friday catalog with a $700 discount on the LG 86'' Class 4K TV, and throwing in a $200 Costco Shop card. That puts the TV at $1,999.99, a great value for how much screen you're getting. You can buy the LG appliance for the same price now, but will miss out on the bonus $200 gift card.

MSI Prestige 14'' Laptop for $999.99 $300 off On Thanksgiving Day, Costco will also have the MSI Prestige 14'' laptop on sale for $999.99 ($300 off). For the price, you get an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD -- all which make for rather future-proofed computer. It currently sells for $1,199.99 ($100 off) if you can't wait until then.

Samsung 32'' Class Curved Monitor for $199.99 $50 off For a decent-sized curved monitor, you can't go wrong with the Samsung's 32-inch offering for $199.99 ($50 off). Notorious for its color accuracy and sharpness, the curved panel makes for the perfect monitor for gaming and entertainment. The deal starts on the 25th.

SanDisk NVMe 1TB Portable SSD for $99.99 $40 off If you plan on capturing all the memories of Thanksgiving and Christmas, then having a portable SSD will come in handy for storage. Starting November 20, Costco will have take $40 off the SanDisk NVMe 1TB SSD, marking it down to just $99. It's durable, compact, and great for keeping photos and videos in tact.

Skullcandy Grind Fuel wireless earbuds for $49.99 $30 off Starting November 25, the Skullcandy Grind Fuel wireless earbuds can be yours for just $49.99 ($30 off). The earbuds feature in-ear voice control and a wireless charging case. The later is a feature typically found on higher end audio accessories so that's a plus.

VIZIO M41a-H6 Sound System for $189.99 $110 off If you plan on buying a new TV during Black Friday, chances are, its built-in speakers won't give you the best sound. Starting November 25, Costco will be dropping the $299.99 price tag of the VIZIO M41a-H6 sound system by $110. For the new price of $189.99, you get a complete home theater sound system with speakers flanking the back and front of your TV setup.

As always, we will be monitoring all the deals available at Costco over the next few weeks. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.