Costco Cyber Monday deals: Surface Pro 7, Dell XPS 13, more

Like its membership club rivals, Costco sells a bit of everything at its warehouses, including a collection of PCs that play a role in its annual Black Friday deals. But on Cyber Monday, you might have to go to Costco.com to secure some of the following discounts on systems.

Must see offer: Costco membership activation certificate Exclusive promotion

More Cyber Monday 2020 deals

Here are some other noteworthy Costco deals worth checking out: