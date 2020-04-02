COVID-19: Let’s not let the hopeful news get lost

I am, like all of you, sitting at home, trying to not only make sense of all of this, but also trying to lead the new normal or as analyst and principal at HFS Research, Phil Fersht calls it, the New Abnormal.

latest developments Coronavirus: Business and technology in a pandemic From cancelled conferences to disrupted supply chains, not a corner of the global economy is immune to the spread of COVID-19. Read More

I'm sitting at a PC much of the day, working on varying business projects, trying to make sure that my friends and family are all safe, being supportive of friends and strangers, working with my partner and bud Brent Leary on our 11 years running show CRM Playaz and expanding the scope of it. (See some announcements at the bottom of this post on that.)

I'm also watching the news until what seems to be the relentless grimness of it all is too much and then I just blitz out and watch some of my favorite shows (happy to let you know what they are if you ask) so that I can escape. But, yesterday, an old friend of mine, Gene Morphis, who is the former CFO of David's Bridal (that's how I met him) put out a post on Facebook that was just an aggregation of positive news and I decided to take that and run with it here – and also to add quite a bit so that you can see that this pandemic will end and we will emerge – I don't want to say better for it or not – I don't know that beyond just my normally optimistic view of the world – but we will emerge able to deal with this and at least hopefully in a better place than we came into this crisis. Despite the amount of news that engenders mostly fear and hopelessness – even if it is true – there is also a good deal of hopefulness – and it's also true. So, that the good signals don't get lost in the grim noise, here are many of them for you to at least be aware of the end of March. Gene's positive news is interspersed with mine.

Crisis – Medical Supplies, Testing

Crisis – Promising Trends

Crisis – Promising Treatments & Vaccine Progress

Crisis – Tech Industry Doing Good

To be clear, the reason I'm focused on the tech industry is because that's the industry that I'm part of and am more aware of when it comes to the good that they are doing. Some of what I will mention here is repetitive. There are many others who helping through technology, but I don't have the time or room to appreciate them here – but I do appreciate them. For a good look at this, follow Bob Evans Cloud Wars. He is doing a very good job of covering the tech industry response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Crisis – Useful Knowledge

Crisis – The Best PSA EVER!! Make Sure You Watch

I figured that what you will see here – Larry David's PSA – might be the best PSA of any kind I ever saw. If you have a CLUE about Larry David – and if you don't you live under a rock or were actually born under it and never left your birth home – you will totally love this. And even though it was for California, what he says applies to EVERYONE.

“You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me... I’ll never see you.”



Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

Listen to Larry.#StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/C5cKOaAufE — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020

Now a couple of CRM Playaz Announcements:

Expect to see us every Thursday at 3:00pm Eastern Time broadcast onto at least LinkedIn and Twitter and likely 3 other channels. Watch here, and Small Business Trends and Twitter and Facebook and LinkedIn for announcements on the what. The when is set. We all miss – well most of us – miss sports. So, to fill that gap, Brent and I are adding a CRM Playaz Sports Edition – Excuse the Intrusion (LOL!!) every Friday at 3pm Eastern Time. Finally, there will be a CRM Playaz happy hour that will begin next week – and this is come one, come all. There will be an Eventbrite invite posted on various social media and the first 15 or so who respond will be on the Zoom-enabled Happy Hour that week. The next 15 will be on the waiting list for the next week etc. If we are as popular as we'd like to think we are, it probably will be a coveted event – like an Amazon/Whole Foods delivery window. Watch for the invite this week. The only price of admission is that you have to be holding a quaffable dram of liquid – doesn't have to be alcohol – in your hand for entry. So a bottle of lens cleaner doesn't count. You will be asked what you are drinking at the happy hour. This happy hour is the great equalizer. There is no status that counts for any more than anyone else's. CEO to unemployed – all the same. Its just a bunch of us getting together and shooting the breeze. One unique feature? Or at least interesting one. If you want to talk to one or two people somewhere other than in general or about a different subject, then we will create a breakout room for you so you can have a private conversation. Also, employers feel free to come and hire. Unemployed feel free to come and mingle and see what's there. We are cool with whatever. Again, HAPPY hour. Not just hour.

Stay safe, indoors, healthy, and stock up.

See y'all soon.