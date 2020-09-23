CrowdStrike to acquire Preempt Security for $96 million

CrowdStrike on Wednesday announced that it will acquire Preempt Security, providers of zero trust and conditional access technology, for approximately $96 million.

CrowdStrike, which offers endpoint and cloud protection solutions, said it plans to use the deal to bolster its Falcon platform with conditional access technology. The Falcon platform includes threat detection, incident response, and enterprise architecture visibility tools, and is CrowdStrike's flagship offering.

CrowdStrike said the acquisition will also the company to offer enhanced zero trust security capabilities to customers.

"With the addition of Preempt Security's capabilities, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform will provide enhanced protection against identity-based attacks and insider threats," said CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz. "Combining Preempt's technology with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform will help customers achieve end-to-end visibility and enforcement through identity, behavior and risk-based decisions to stop attacks in real time."

As a somewhat newer player in the cybersecurity space, CrowdStrike went public in 2019 and is attempting to stand against established firms including McAfee, Symantec, Kaspersky, and others. Earlier this month the company reported strong second quarter financial results thanks to ongoing distributed work trends and the move to cloud. However, CrowdStrike has poured funding into expansion and is not yet making a profit.