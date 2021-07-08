CSO Group to help NSW Department of Communities and Justice in AU$7m cyber deal

CSO Group has signed a four-year cybersecurity deal with the New South Wales (NSW) Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) to provide real-time visibility, intelligence, and remediation.

Worth AU$7 million, the deal will see CSO Group deliver a fully-managed security monitoring service, security operations centre (SOC), and managed security information and event management, which will be delivered through a sovereign architecture via Macquarie Government's protected cloud and government-certified environment.

"Working with enterprise-grade Australian cybersecurity companies that house the data in a protected Australian data centre is a highly valuable requirement." NSW DCJ CISO Matthew Fedele-Sirotich said.

"Furthermore, the services offered enables our internal teams to conduct the in-depth threat hunts to continuously validate the secure nature of our environment. All the while knowing our service partner is acting as our overwatch, ensuring we identify and respond to malicious behaviours and events."

The contract is part of the NSW DCJ's cyber refresh program and is in addition to a four-year AU$16 million deal that was recently awarded to CSO Group to deliver new cybersecurity solutions for the cloud, endpoint, and email.

At the end of last year, the Information and Privacy Advisory Committee was set up by the NSW government to provide it with information, advice, assistance, and training on how to best deliver information and privacy management practices in government. The committee was also tasked with facilitating collaboration between government, industry, and academia.

A dedicated cyber and privacy resilience group was also established by the state government as a vow to keep customer data safe.

It followed the state government announcing a AU$240 million commitment to improve NSW's cybersecurity capabilities, including investments towards protecting existing systems, deploying new technologies, and increasing the cyber workforce. With that funding, it announced plans to create an "army" of cyber experts.

